Williams, REDBLACKS agree to two-year extension

OTTAWA — One of the top names at running back eligible to hit the market on February 13 is now off the table.

Following a breakout season in 2023, the Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed American running back Devonte Williams to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.

“I can’t wait to be back in Ottawa. I’m glad my free agency process is over because there is no other place l’d rather be,” said Williams. “I love the culture we are creating here, I love the fan base, and it’s time we put a season together that we all deserve and bring the Grey Cup back home!”

In his second CFL campaign, Williams (five-foot-nine, 170 pounds) more than doubled his rookie output from the previous year, running the ball 182 times for 1,002 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games. Williams eclipsed the 100-yard mark in three games last year, including a season-high 146-yard performance in Week 14 against Hamilton. Williams broke into the CFL with Ottawa in 2022 and finished the year with 454 yards on 90 carries while suiting up for eight games.

The 26-year-old, MD native and Southeastern Louisiana product would have become a free agent on February 13 and was listed as one of the top pending free agent running backs before signing his extension with the REDBLACKS.