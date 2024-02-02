Bombers sign Jake Thomas to one-year extension

WINNIPEG — One of the staples of the Blue Bombers will remain in Winnipeg for at least 2024.

The Bombers announced on Friday they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with defensive tackle Jake Thomas. The veteran was scheduled to become a free agent on February 13.

Thomas (six-foot-two, 274 pounds; Acadia University; born: December 6, 1990, in Douglas, NB) returns to the Blue Bombers for a 12th Canadian Football League season – all in Winnipeg.

Selected by the Blue Bombers in the fourth round, 29th overall, of the 2012 CFL Draft, Thomas is the longest-serving player on the club, having suited up for 186 regular season games and the last four Grey Cups.

His 2023 season was a testament to his consistency and durability as he again suited up for every game for the sixth consecutive year and matched his career high with five quarterback sacks while adding 17 defensive tackles. Thomas now has 25 career sacks and 123 career tackles.

Thomas is a two-time Grey Cup winner as part of the Blue Bombers championship teams in 2019 and 2021.