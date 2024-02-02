Elks sign LB Tony Jones to one-year extension

EDMONTON — Tony Jones is staying with the Double E.

The pending free agent’s one-year contract extension was announced Friday by the Edmonton Elks.

Jones, 28, played in all 18 regular season games for the Green and Gold in 2023, including four starts at linebacker. The Texas Tech product registered 41 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, one sack and one forced fumble last season.

As a first-year CFL player in 2022, the Florida native suited up in two games for the Elks after spending time on the Toronto Argonauts practice roster to start the season. Prior to coming up north, Jones played one season in the Indoor Football League with the Iowa Barnstormers, where he was selected as the Defensive Rookie of the Year and named to the All-IFL First Team in 2021.

Collegiately, Jones played two seasons at Texas Tech (2017-2018), compiling 77 total tackles, eight sacks, one interception and three fumble recoveries in 24 games with the Red Raiders. ​