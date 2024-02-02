Ticats announce 2024 coaching staff

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have their coaching staff in place.

The Ticats and head coach Scott Milanovich announced Friday the team’s complete coaching staff for the 2024 season.

Four coaches return from the Tiger-Cats 2023 staff, including Scott Milanovich, Mark Washington, Mike Gibson and Jarryd Baines who will now serve the quarterbacks.

The four returnees are joined by seven new additions to the staff, including Paul Boudreau (special teams coordinator), Glen Young (defensive line), Brandon Isaac (defensive backs), Michael Fletcher (linebackers), Naaman Roosevelt (receivers), Myer Spitulnik (offensive quality control) and Alex Penz, who joins the staff as a special teams assistant after serving last season as the assistant video coordinator.

“I’m pleased to announce our coaching staff for the 2024 season and welcome Paul Boudreau, Glen Young, Brandon Isaac, Michael Fletcher, Naaman Roosevelt, Myer Spitulnik and their families to the Tiger-Cats organization and the city of Hamilton,” said Milanovich. “This blend of new hires and returning coaches will provide a diverse range of leadership, fresh ideas, strong work ethics and a great deal of energy.

“In addition, I wish all the best for Jeff Reinebold, Robin Ross, Randy Melvin, Tim Smith, Rob Payne, Matt Tolliver and Charlie Taggart and thank them for their contributions to the organization.”

Boudreau joins the Tiger-Cats after spending the last eight seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, including serving as the club’s special teams coordinator since 2017. The Boston, MA native’s coaching experience includes a stint in the National Football League with the St. Louis Rams and stops at the NCAA level at Central Connecticut State, Widener, Fitchburg State, Connecticut State, Brown, Cincinnati and Northeastern. He is a two-time Grey Cup champion and has coached in four consecutive Grey Cups.

Young brings five seasons of Canadian Football League coaching experience to the Ticats staff, having previously served on Mike O’Shea’s staff in Winnipeg (2016-2019) and Ryan Dinwiddie’s staff in Toronto (2020-2021). Before joining the coaching ranks, the Scarborough, ON native enjoyed a 13-year playing career, with stops in the National Football League with the Los Angeles Raiders and San Diego Chargers before heading north of the border where he spent time with the Argonauts and Edmonton. The former linebacker was originally selected by the Tiger-Cats in the third round, 22nd overall, of the 1992 CFL Draft.

Isaac makes the move east after spending the last two seasons as the defensive backs coach with the Edmonton Elks. The Blackville, SC native spent eight seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Stampeders, Argonauts, Tiger-Cats and Roughriders. While with the Argonauts, he was coached by Milanovich.

Fletcher makes the change to professional football after spending the last three seasons as a defensive analyst at Arizona State University. The Compton, CA native enjoyed a nine-year playing career in the CFL, with the BC Lions (2000-2001) and Toronto Argonauts (2002-2008). He is a two-time Grey Cup champion (2000, ’04) and was named a CFL All-Star in 2005.

Roosevelt joined the coaching ranks last season as an offensive assistant with the Saskatchewan Roughriders after a successful playing career. The Buffalo, NY native played 12 seasons split between the NFL and CFL with the Buffalo Bills (2010-2012, ’14), Cleveland Browns (2013), Detroit Lions (2014), Saskatchewan Roughriders (2015-2019), Montreal Alouettes (2020) and Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2021). He was named a CFL West All-Star in 2017.

Spitulnik joins the Ticats staff after spending the previous season as a coach at Hilbert College. He also spent time as the running backs coach and film coordinator at True North Classical Academy (Miami, FL). The Miami, FL native is a graduate of the University of Miami where he spent four seasons working on its football team’s film and video staff.

Penz joins the coaching staff after spending last season as the club’s assistant video coordinator. The Milton, ON native studied sport management at Brock University and has coaching experience with the Guelph Jr. Gryphons, Burlington Stampeders and Sir Winston Churchill Secondary.