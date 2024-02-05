Argos extend National WR Dejon Brissett

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday they have extended National wide receiver Dejon Brissett. The pass-catcher was eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

Brissett, 27, had career-highs across the board in 2023 after hauling in 38 passes for 594 yards and five touchdowns in 18 games. The Mississauga native also chipped in with 11 special teams tackles, tied for fifth most on the team.

The six-foot-one, 195-pound receiver was drafted second overall during the 2020 CFL Draft and has played 47 games, catching 57 passes for 827 yards and six touchdowns, with 18 special teams tackles.

Brissett attended the University of Virginia in 2019 playing in 12 games for the ACC school. He would play at Richmond University from 2015-2018 hauling in 85 catches for 1,296 yards and nine touchdowns in 29 games. Was named First Team All-CAA after his junior season.