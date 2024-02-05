Report: Adarius Pickett heading to the nation’s capital

OTTAWA — It appears Adarius Pickett has chosen the uniform he is going to wear in 2024.

According to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, the linebacker/defensive back will be joining the Ottawa REDBLACKS when he becomes a free agent next week.

Pickett was listed No. 8 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agent list.

Pickett had a great season in 2023, his first with the Argonauts after two years in Montreal, finishing with 105 defensive tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble on his way to being named a CFL All-Star. The versatile five-foot-11, 210-pounder also finished the year leading the Argos in special teams tackles (19).

Pickett was also the runner-up to Mathieu Betts for Most Outstanding Defensive Player as a key piece of a Double Blue defence that allowed only 83.6 rushing yards and 22 points per game.

Pickett was an Alouette in 2021 and 2022, collecting 96 tackles, 19 on special teams, five sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and a touchdown through 30 career games in Montreal.