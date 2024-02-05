Report: All-Star OT Jermarcus Hardrick headed to Riders

TORONTO — TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that pending free agent Jermarcus Hardrick is set to make a big move.

Lalji posted on X that the longtime Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ offensive tackle will sign a new deal with the Saskatchewan Roughriders when the free agent market opens next week. The 33-year-old has spent the past seven seasons with the Bombers, helping to anchor one of the league’s most consistently dominant offensive lines.

Pending free agents are currently in the Free Agency communication window and are able to talk with teams from around the league ahead of the market opening on Feb. 13.

Looks like OT Jermarcus Hardrick will be heading to the rival #Riders on a 2 year deal. @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/Pw6w6eX2Fk — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 5, 2024

Hardrick has spent nine years in total in the CFL, starting with the BC Lions in 2014, then playing with the Roughriders in the 2015 season. A two-time Grey Cup champion in Winnipeg, Hardrick is a two-time CFL All-Star (2021, 2023) and a three-time CFL West Division All-Star (2017, 2021 and 2023).

Should Hardrick sign with the Riders, it would mark the end of a very impressive tenure in Winnipeg and would help bolster a Riders’ offensive line that allowed 54 sacks, the third-highest total in the league, in 2023.