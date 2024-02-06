Report: Jamal Peters to sign with Ticats

TORONTO — TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that Jamal Peters is about to switch sides in one of the CFL’s greatest rivalries.

Lalji says that Peters will sign a deal with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats when the free agent market opens on Feb. 13.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2024 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» 5 pending free agent RBs that could tip the scales

» Costabile: 5 game-changing pending free agent defenders

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» More Free Agency news, notes and analysis

Peters has spent all three of his CFL seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. He’s snagged 11 interceptions through 36 games in that time and had four picks and a pair of forced fumbles in the 2023 campaign. He had interceptions in three games in a row in 2023, through Weeks 13-15 and provided an incredible highlight in Week 3 when he denied Edmonton Elks’ star receiver Eugene Lewis a touchdown with a goal line strip.

The 27-year-old defensive back helped the Argos to a Grey Cup win in 2022.