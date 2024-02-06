Report: MOSTP Javon Leake to sign with Elks

TORONTO — One of the most dynamic weapons in the CFL might have found a new home.

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Javon Leake has agreed in principle to a one-year deal with the Edmonton Elks, according to a report by Dan Ralph of the Canadian Press.

Hearing special-teams dynamo Javon Leake has agreed in principle to a one-year deal with the Edmonton Elks. Contract would make Leake one of the league’s highest-paid special-teams players. — Dan Ralph (@danralphcp) February 6, 2024

Leake’s four punt return touchdowns led the CFL in 2023 and set a new franchise mark, while sitting one shy of the league record. The former Maryland Terrapin recorded 1,216 punt return yards for the third highest total in CFL history. He led the league with 14 long gainer ‘big’ play returns.

The electric returner was listed as No. 21 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list, and would be eligible to become a free agent on February 13.