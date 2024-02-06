Report: Riders to sign AJ Ouellette

TORONTO — AJ Ouellette could be trading out his Double Blue for the Green and White.

TSN’s Dave Naylor is reporting that Ouellette has a deal in place with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Ouellette is the seventh-ranked player in CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents.

The @sskroughriders have an agreement with free agent running back AJ Ouellette. #Riders — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) February 6, 2024

Ouellette, 28, has spent all four years of his CFL career with the Argonauts. He used the 2023 campaign to post a career-best 1,009 yards on 178 carries, scoring eight touchdowns. He added 16 catches for 163 yards and two receiving touchdowns, while establishing himself as a lynchpin in the Argonauts’ offence. Ouellette even added a passing touchdown to his resume last year. He connected with Dejon Brissett on a trick play in the Labour Day Classic in the Argos’ win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The Argos finished the season with a franchise-record 16-2 finish, but fell in the Eastern Final to the Montreal Alouettes.

Ouellette was named an East Division All-Star in 2022 and 2023 and played a pivotal role in the Argos’ win in the 109th Grey Cup in 2022.