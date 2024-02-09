Awe, Stampeders agree to contract extension

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American linebacker Micah Awe to a contract extension, the team announced on Friday.

A West Division and Canadian Football League All-Star in 2023, Awe had been eligible to become a free agent on Tuesday. He was also ranked No. 9 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents.

The 2023 season was Awe’s first with the Red and White and he set a franchise single-season record by recording 134 defensive tackles, the third-highest total in CFL history. Awe also led the CFL with 153 defensive plays including the aforementioned 134 defensive tackles, four tackles for loss, six special teams stops, two sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble and three knockdowns.

In six CFL seasons with BC, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Calgary, Awe has played 81 games and accumulated 385 tackles including 17 tackles for loss, 37 special teams stops, six sacks, five interceptions, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and nine knockdowns.