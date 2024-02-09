Riders ink National LB Adam Auclair to one-year deal

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Friday that they have signed National linebacker Adam Auclair to a one-year contract.

Auclair (six-foot-two 223 pounds) joins the Roughriders after a career-year on the field with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2023.

The Quebec native suited up at both weakside and middle linebacker and played all 18 games, tallying career-highs in defensive tackles (63) and special teams tackles (14). He also added one sack, one forced fumble, one interception, two pass knockdowns and two fumble recoveries and ranked second on the REDBLACKS with 83 defensive plays.

Slated to be a free agent when the market opens on Feb. 13, Auclair was released by Ottawa on Thursday.

Auclair was drafted in the first round, sixth overall, by the REDBLACKS in the 2020 CFL Draft. In total he played 42 games with Ottawa and made 119 defensive tackles, 30 special teams tackles, two sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles.

Collegiately, the 27-year-old played four seasons (2016-2019) with the Laval Rouge et Or and recorded 114 career tackles and seven interceptions. He is a two-time Vanier Cup Champion, winning in 2016 and 2018. Auclair won the President’s Trophy in 2017 as the stand-up Defensive Player of the Year, was twice named a U SPORTS All-Canadian (2016, 2017) and won the Bruce Coulter Award as the defensive player of the game for his 11 tackle, one interception effort in the 2018 Vanier Cup.