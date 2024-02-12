Stamps add American DL Darius Hodge

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Darius Hodge, the team announced on Monday.

Hodge played four games with the National Football League’s Cincinnati Bengals during the 2021 season. He was later signed by the Miami Dolphins and in 2023 he played two games for the United States Football League’s Philadelphia Stars, recording four tackles and a half-sack.

In college, Hodge played 33 career games over three seasons at Marshall. He had 116 career tackles including 20.5 tackles for loss for the Thundering Herd and also had 15.5 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and two blocked kicks.

He earned first-team all-Conference USA honours in 2020 after accumulating 63 tackles including nine tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 10 games. In 2019, he tied a school single-game record by registering 4.5 sacks against Old Dominion.