Alouettes sign National RB Sean Thomas Erlington

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced Tuesday that the team has signed free agent National running back Sean Thomas Erlington.

Erlington (five-foot-nine, 217 pounds) began his career in 2017 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats who drafted him in the eighth round (66th overall) in the CFL Draft.

In his CFL career, the Montreal native played 65 games for 1,170-yards on 191 runs and six touchdowns. The 31-year-old also gained 631 yards on 63 catches and added three majors. In 2021 he played in the Grey Cup game with the Tigers-Cats.

The former Université de Montréal Carabin played from 2013 to 2016 and won the Vanier Cup with the team in 2014 with Danny Maciocia as the head coach.

“I am extremely pleased to bring Sean Thomas back to Montreal. He is from here and I am convinced that he will give us everything he has”, believes Danny Maciocia, Montreal Alouettes general manager. “He is a talented athlete who has excellent acceleration when running with the ball. With his services, we are adding depth to our roster.”