Another One: Riders sign Jameer Thurman

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders bolstered their defence on Tuesday with the addition of free agent linebacker Jameer Thurman.

The six-foot, 227-pound native of Chicago, IL, has played 82 games over his five seasons in the CFL that included four campaigns withCalgary Stampeders (2017-2018, 2021-2022) and one with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2023) In total, Thurman registered 398 total tackles, including 367 defensive tackles, 11 quarterback sacks and eight interceptions. He was a member of the Stampeders’ Grey Cup-winning team in 2018.

The Indiana State University product spent time in the NFL with his hometown Chicago Bears (2019) and in the XFL with the DC Defenders (2020) before returning to the Stampeders the following season.

Prior to turning pro, Thurman played 48 games over four seasons at Indiana State, registering 340 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, five interceptions, seven forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He finished his career as the Sycamores’ 11th all-time leader in total tackles.