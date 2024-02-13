Lions sign National receiver Jake Harty

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed National wide receiver Jake Harty to a one-year contract, the team announced on Tuesday. Harty became a free agent on February 13.

Harty, 32, brings 69 games of experience under his belt after most recently suiting up in 14 contests with the Montreal Alouettes in 2023, hauling in four receptions for 36 yards and chipping in on special teams with eight tackles before earning his second Grey Cup ring.

The Calgary native was selected by the Ottawa REDBLACKS in round two (10th overall) of the 2015 CFL Draft and made his pro debut in November of that season. He became a regular in 2016 and suited up in 14 games while making nine receptions for 81 yards and adding seven special teams tackles.

Harty made an impact in the 104th Grey Cup against Calgary with a forced fumble on special teams which led to a touchdown in the overtime victory. The 2017 season was Harty’s most productive to date with 27 receptions for 226 yards and his first career touchdown in a week nine win over Hamilton.

He then signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders as a free agent before missing the next two seasons with an ACL injury that was aggravated during rehab. Harty debuted with the green and white in 2019 and hauled in 12 receptions for 71 yards and made 11 special teams tackles in 23 games over two seasons.

After two years with the CJFL Calgary Colts, Harty joined the Calgary Dinos in 2011 where accolades included a single-game program record 15 receptions in the 2012 Hardy Cup win and a game-high 12 receptions and 124 receiving yards in the 49th Vanier Cup when the Dinos fell to Laval.

Harty joined the Dinos’ coaching staff in 2019 when the squad defeated Montreal to capture the 55th Vanier Cup.