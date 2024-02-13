Report: Mathieu Betts to sign with Detroit Lions

TORONTO — Mathieu Betts appears to be headed from one Lions den to another.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji has reported that Betts, the CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2023 with the BC Lions, will sign with the NFL’s Detroit Lions.

Confirmed. Mathieu Betts will sign a futures contract with the Detroit Lions. #CFLFA @lions pic.twitter.com/KFnZJMHXBM — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 13, 2024

The Montreal, QC, native was drafted third overall in the 2019 CFL Draft by the Edmonton Elks and spent two seasons with the Double E before eventually signing with the Lions in 2022 as a free agent. In four years he has totalled 27 sacks and five forced fumbles over 55 games.

The defensive lineman set a new record last season for most sacks by a National player with 18 as part of a BC defence that finished second in sacks with 55. Betts was named Most Outstanding Defensive Player for his efforts, beating out linebacker Adarius Pickett.

In two years with the Lions, Betts had 25 sacks and four forced fumbles.