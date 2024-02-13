Switching Sides: Adeleke, Sopik sign with Argos

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed a pair of former Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have inked National defensive back Tunde Adeleke and National linebacker Fraser Sopik, both of whom suited up down the QEW in black and gold in 2023.

The 28-year-old Adeleke has spent the past four seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, after starting his CFL career with the Calgary Stampeders in 2017. Through 86 career games, he has 232 tackles, five interceptions, five sacks and four forced fumbles.

He was limited to 10 games in 2023 and had 31 tackles and a forced fumble, as the Ticats made a late-season push to make it to the playoffs.

Adeleke’s arrival in Toronto helps to offset a number of anticipated losses the team suffered last week when the CFL’s communication window opened, allowing pending free agents to gauge the market for their services. The Carleton product brings an All-Star level of play to the Argos’ backfield while providing some ratio flexibility.

Adeleke won a Grey Cup with the Stamps in 2018 and was a CFL All-Star in 2019, as well as a CFL East Division All-Star in 2019 and 2021.

Sopik played 12 games for Hamilton in 2023 and recorded two defensive tackles, nine special teams tackles and one fumble recovery. A fourth-round pick in 2019 by Calgary, Sopik played three seasons with the Stampeders, reaching the playoffs each season.

For his career, the Western product has tallied 33 defensive tackles, 39 special teams tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 59 career games.

The Toronto native was a decorated college football player at Western (2015-2018), winning U SPORTS and OUA Stand-Up Defensive Player in 2018, All-Canadian in 2018, and Vanier Cup Defensive MVP in 2017. Sopik recorded 212 tackles, 18.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two blocked kicks in 39 games for the Mustangs.