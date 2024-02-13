Ticats sign WR Luther Hakunavanhu through 2025

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have given their receiving corps a boost by signing free agent National Luther Hakunavanhu to a two-year deal.

Hakunavanhu, 27, played 16 games for the Calgary Stampeders in 2023, registering 23 receptions for 311 yards with three touchdowns.

The six-foot-four, 202-pounder was born in Gweru, Zimbabwe but grew up in Edmonton, Alta. He has suited up in 35 games over his three seasons in the CFL with the Stampeders (2021-2023), registering 57 receptions for 842 yards with eight touchdowns. The former York University receiver was originally selected by Calgary in the fifth round, 44th overall in the 2021 CFL Draft.

Hakunavanhu provides a ratio-friendly addition to the Ticats’ receiving corps. Earlier in the day, the club announced it had re-signed Terry Godwin II.