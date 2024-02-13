Follow CFL

2024 Free Agency February 13, 2024

Ticats re-sign American WR Terry Godwin II

Jonathan Kozub/CFL.ca

HAMILTON — The Black and Gold are keeping one of their own.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday they have re-signed American receiver Terry Godwin II, just hours after the veteran became a free agent.

Godwin, 27, started all 18 regular season games and one playoff game for the Tiger-Cats in 2023, finishing second on the team in receptions (68) and receiving yards (864) and posting the fifth most receiving touchdowns in the league (six).

The five-foot-11, 185 native of Hogansville, Georgia has suited up in 20 regular season games and one playoff game over his two seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats (2022-2023), totalling 74 receptions for 971 yards and six touchdowns.

