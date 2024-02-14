REDBLACKS add offensive lineman Phillip Norman

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday that they have signed free agent American offensive lineman Phillip Norman to a one-year contract.

The 28-year-old Norman has been a consistent presence on the BC Lions’ offensive line since 2019. A native of Sebastian, FL, Norman started in 15 games during the 2022 season, as well as 13 in 2019.

Norman played his collegiate football at Bethune-Cookman, suiting up in 40 games over four years. He signed with the Lions in 2018 and spent his first season on the practice roster before first cracking the lineup the following season.