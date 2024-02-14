Stamps sign DL Terry Beckner Jr. and LB Cam Bright

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Terry Beckner Jr. and American linebacker Cam Bright, the team announced on Wednesday.

Beckner was a seventh-round draft choice of the National Football League’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 who has also spent time on the Chicago Bears’ practice squad. In 2023, he played 10 games for the United States Football League’s Pittsburgh Maulers and recorded 29 tackles and four sacks.

The East St. Louis, Ill., product played his college football at Missouri. In 42 games for the Tigers, he amassed 123 tackles including 32 tackles for loss and added 13.5 sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and five passes defended. Becker was second-team all-Southeastern Conference and a team captain during his senior season.

In 2023, Bright signed with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent and attended training camp with the Cleveland Browns.

In college, Bright played his senior season at Washington and in 13 games for the Huskies, he had 60 tackles including 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception and one pass defended. Bright transferred to Washington from Pitt. In 52 games for the Panthers, he made 186 tackles including 24.5 tackles for loss and added nine sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and four passes defended.