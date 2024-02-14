Argos sign RB Daniel Adeboboye to extension

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have extended National running back Daniel Adeboboye, the team announced on Wednesday.

Adeboboye, 24, played 17 games in 2023 rushing 41 times for 287 yards and one touchdown, while adding eight receptions for 71 yards.

The five-foot-11, 215-pound running back also chipped in with 13 special teams tackles, good for fourth best on the team.

The 2022 second-round draft pick tallied 17 special teams tackles in his rookie season, second-best on the Argos, rushed for 72 yards and caught four passes for 16 yards.