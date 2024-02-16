Riders add free agent OL Ryan Sceviour

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Friday that they have signed National offensive lineman Ryan Sceviour to a one-year contract.

Sceviour (six-foot-four, 311 pounds) joins the Roughriders after five years with the Calgary Stampeders. The 28-year-old lineman was selected in the first round, eighth overall, in the 2018 CFL Draft and was a part of the Stampeders’ 2018 Grey Cup championship team.

RELATED

» Welcome Home: Ouellette excited to embrace Riderville

» Market Ready: The 2024 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» 10 PFF-approved Free Agency signings

» Ferguson: 9 sneaky good Free Agent signings

» CFL.ca’s top 30 free agents

» More Free Agency news, notes and analysis

He went on to play 47 games for the Stamps, including 18 starts at right guard in 2023. In 2021, he was part of a line that allowed the second-fewest sacks in the league and blocked for running back Ka’Deem Carey, who was second in the league in both rushing yards and yards from scrimmage. In 2022, he was named a West Division All-Star and helped Carey achieve a second 1000-plus-yard season.

Collegiately, Sceviour played five seasons at the University of Calgary and suited up for 44 games as a Dino. He was named a second-team All-Canadian in 2016 and 2017 and helped the Dinos’ offence rush for 1,275 yards in 2017, the second-best total in Canada West.