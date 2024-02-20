Riders add OL Jonathan Hubbard, DB Marcus Murphy

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Jonathan Hubbard, the team announced on Tuesday.

Hubbard (six-foot-four, 310 pounds) signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft, spending the season on the practice roster. He went on to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 and stayed with the Bucs through August of 2022.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2024 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» MMQB: The West’s biggest off-season stories so far

» Free Agency brings West Division shakeup

» Catch up on what the Riders did in Free Agency

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Free Agency

» More Free Agency news, notes and analysis

The 26-year-old left tackle spent five seasons (2015-2019) at Northwestern State, making 27 starts, including 11 as a senior in 2019. With Hubbard in the lineup, the Demons’ offensive line allowed a sack on just 3.9 percent of its 517 pass attempts that year.

In addition, in his last two seasons, Hubbard contributed to an offence that broke several school records, including consecutive seasons where they rewrote the single season passing record.

The Riders also announced on Tuesday they have signed American defensive back Marcus Murphy.

Murphy (six-foot-one, 200 pounds) signed as an undrafted free agent by the Atlanta Falcons following the 2021 NFL Draft and spent training camp with the team. In 2023, he played with the XFL’s Orlando Guardians and tallied 25 tackles, two pass deflections and one interception.

Collegiately, Murphy spent three seasons (2018-2020) at Mississippi State, suiting up for 22 games. He logged 66 tackles, including three tackles for loss, two interceptions – including one he returned for a touchdown – and five pass deflections. In 2020, he finished the year with the highest tackling grade (81.2) on the team, according to Pro Football Focus.