5 Ticats/Argos players that swapped teams

TORONTO — The QEW rivalry got another chapter in free agency.

Five players changed colours between double blue and black and gold in February after the CFL Free Agency officially opened. That means that when the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats meet on the field this season, there will be plenty of familiar faces on both sides, especially on defence.

All five of the players who have moved up or down the Queen Elizabeth Way are defensive players, including names like Jamal Peters and Tunde Adeleke. CFL.ca brings you the list of players that are going to experience the other side of one of the most iconic rivalries in the CFL.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Jamal Peters – DB

Perhaps the biggest name to make the switch is defensive back Jamal Peters. A staple patrolling the back end of the Argonauts defence over the last three years, Peters was a key piece in helping the Boatmen capture the title in 2022. The cornerback has 11 interceptions in three seasons with Toronto, including 10 over the last two years. In 2023, two of Peters’ four picks came against the Ticats in Weeks 7 and 13, both against quarterback Taylor Powell.

Brandon Barlow – DL

Brandon Barlow may not yet be the household name that is Peters, but also brings a lot to the Tabbies’ defence after finishing 2023 with nine sacks and two forced fumbles. Seven of Barlow’s nine sacks came against East Division opponents and could help the Tabbies make a push for the division in 2024.

Dewayne Hendrix – DL

The Argonauts led the CFL in sacks in 2023 and a big reason for that was the duo of Barlow and Dewayne Hendrix. The latter added six sacks and a forced fumble while also registering 50 total pressures according to Pro Football Focus, good for 11th among all players and showcasing his ability to affect the quarterback even outside of sack plays.

Toronto Argonauts

Tunde Adeleke – DB

The Argos signed National defensive back Tunde Adeleke from the Tiger-Cats to add a lot of experience to their defence. Adeleke played in 86 CFL games with the Tabbies and the Calgary Stampeders and offers them versatility when it comes to building their defensive system. The veteran allowed only 12 first downs in 2023 while missing less than 10 per cent of his tackles, providing a stabilizing force for Toronto’s back end.

Fraser Sopik – LB

A fourth-round pick in 2019 by Calgary, Fraser Sopik played three seasons with the Stampeders and one with the Tiger-Cats, reaching the playoffs each season. For his career, the Western product has tallied 33 defensive tackles, 39 special teams tackles, four sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 59 career games. An added bonus for the Argonauts is that Sopik is a Toronto native and was a decorated college football player at Western (2015-2018), winning USPORTS and OUA Stand-Up Defensive Player in 2018, All-Canadian in 2018, and Vanier Cup Defensive MVP in 2017.