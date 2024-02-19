Report: Tiger-Cats re-sign receiver Tim White

HAMILTON — It appears that receiver Tim White is staying in Hamilton.

According to a report from TSN’s Dave Naylor, the pass-catcher, who became a free agent last week, has signed a new deal with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

White’s signing marks the biggest remaining name coming off of the free agent board. The 29-year-old was the third-ranked player on CFL.ca’s top 30 free agents list.

He’ll stay put with the only CFL team he’s played for in his three-year career, having first set foot in Hamilton for the 2021 season.

White has been productive from Day 1 in Steeltown. The star wide receiver has tallied 225 receptions for 3,308 yards and 18 majors over 47 games in Hamilton.

He is coming off back-to-back CFL All-Star seasons where he registered at least 1,265 receiving yards, including a 1,269-yard effort in 2023 that led all receivers in the CFL.

The five-foot-10, 185-pound Arizona State product was also named Hamilton’s Most Outstanding Player in both of those years as the focal point of the Tiger-Cats passing attack.