D-Line Depth: Ticats re-sign Jamal Davis II, add Nick Usher

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats bolstered their defensive line on Thursday, announcing that they have re-signed Jamal Davis II and added Nick Usher.

Davis, 28, appeared in 18 games last season for the Tiger-Cats and Alouettes after signing in Hamilton late in the season. The six-foot-four, 250-pound native of Canton, OH totalled 28 total tackles, including 26 defensive tackles, two tackles for loss and five quarterback sacks in 2023.

The former University of Akron pass rusher has suited up in 33 games over his three seasons in the CFL (2021-2023) with the Alouettes (2021-2023) and Tiger-Cats (2023), totalling 55 total tackles, including 53 defensive tackles, five tackles for loss, 11 quarterback sacks and one forced fumble.

South of the border, Davis previously appeared in three games for the NFL’s Miami Dolphins (2019) while also spending time with the Houston Texans (2019), Indianapolis Colts (2019), Tennessee Titans (2019, 2020), Green Bay Packers (2020), Cleveland Browns (2020) and Los Angeles Chargers (2022).

Usher, 29, appeared in nine games in 2023 with the Montreal Alouettes and BC Lions, registering six tackles, one tackle for loss and one quarterback sack. The six-foot-four, 256-pound native of Los Angeles, CA has suited up in 62 games, including 48 starts over his five seasons in the CFL with Edmonton, (2018-2019), Montreal (2021-2023) and BC (2023), totalling 113 defensive tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 16 quarterback sacks and six forced fumbles.

The former University of Texas at El Paso defensive lineman signed with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent (2017) and spent time with the New England Patriots (2017) and Las Vegas Raiders (2020).