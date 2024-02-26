Argos sign receiver Rasheed Bailey

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American receiver Rasheed Bailey, the team announced on Monday. Bailey became a free agent on February 13.

Bailey, 30, played 18 games with Winnipeg in 2023 catching 46 passes for 508 yards and six touchdowns. The six-foot-one, 217-pound receiver has played his entire four-year CFL career in Winnipeg, helping the team get to four straight Grey Cups and winning two.

The Philadelphia native’s best season came in 2022 when he caught 63 passes for 729 yards and nine touchdowns. In his career, Bailey has hauled in 180 receptions for 2,072 yards and 20 touchdowns over 58 regular season games.

The Delaware Valley University product spent 2015 to 2018 in the NFL with Philadelphia (twice), Jacksonville, San Diego, Cleveland, and Carolina before coming up north to the CFL.