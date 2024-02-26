Ticats ink tight end Thaddeus Moss

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday that they have signed American tight end Thaddeus Moss.

He is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss.

Moss, 25, signed with the NFL’s Washington Football Team (2021) as an undrafted free agent and spent time on the club’s practice squad before signing with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. The six-foot-three, 250-pound native of Charlotte, NC, also spent time in the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions (2023), where he suited up in eight games, registering three receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown.

Collegiately, Moss played 14 games in his lone season at Louisiana State University (2019), posting 47 receptions for 540 yards with four touchdowns, helping lead the Tigers to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

His 47 receptions and 540 receiving yards are LSU single-season records for a tight end. Moss began his college football career at North Carolina State (2016), where he suited up in 13 games, registering six receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown.