Ticats sign LB Ray Wilborn, DB Michael Jacquet

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Ray Wilborn and defensive back Michael Jacquet. Both players are Americans.

Wilborn, 26, most recently spent time in the NFL with the New York Giants (2023). Previously the six-foot-four, 225-pound native of Lansing, MI, suited up in two games for the Denver Broncos in 2022. The former Ball State linebacker originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent (2020) and spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2020) and Green Bay Packers (2021-22).

During his collegiate career, Wilborn played 24 games over two seasons (2018-2019) at Ball State University, registering 166 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback sacks, two forced fumbles, 12 pass knockdowns and four interceptions. He began his collegiate career at Garden City Community College in Kansas, where he spent two seasons (2016-2017).

Jacquet, 27, most recently spent time in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers (2023). Previously the six-foot-two, 200-pound native of Beaumont, TX, spent time with the New York Giants (2022), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021) and Philadelphia Eagles (2020-2021). The former Ragin’ Cajun defensive back appeared in eight games over four seasons with the Eagles (seven) and Jaguars (one), registering 18 total tackles, one quarterback sack and three pass knockdowns.

During his collegiate career, Jacquet played 46 games over four seasons (2016-2019) for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, registering 85 total tackles, four interceptions and one quarterback sack. Jacquet also saw time on the offensive side of the ball, lining up at receiver during his first two seasons, catching 46 passes for 494 yards and three touchdowns.