Riders sign former NFL WR KeeSean Johnson

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Thursday that they have signed American wide receiver KeeSean Johnson.

Johnson (six-foot-one, 201 pounds) was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round, 174th overall of the 2019 NFL Draft. He made his NFL debut as a rookie in the Cardinals season-opener against the Detroit Lions and went on to play 10 games that season, starting in four.

In total, he spent two seasons as a Cardinal, suiting up for 18 games and tallying 360 yards and one touchdown. In 2021, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, spending the season on the practice roster, dressing for one game in the postseason. He went on to spend time with the San Franscico 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons, before joining the Buffalo Bills’ practice roster in 2022.

The California native spent five collegiate seasons (2014-2018) at Fresno State and played in 51 games. He earned 3,463 yards on 275 receptions (12.6-yard average) and 24 touchdowns. As a senior, he was named Second-Team All-Mountain West for the second straight year and became the Bulldogs’ all-time leader in both career receptions (275) and career receiving yards (3,463). His 95 receptions ranked him fourth the NCAA and his 1,340 yards was the sixth highest total in the nation. He also led the team in receptions (95), receiving yards (1,340) and touchdowns (eight) for the third-straight season.