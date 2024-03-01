Riders sign American DB Holton Hill

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Friday that they have signed American defensive back Holton Hill.

Hill (six-foot-two, 196 pounds) signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. Hill made an impact on the Vikings right away as one of two undrafted rookies to see action in all 16 games and recorded 33 tackles (28 solo), one tackle for loss, seven passes defensed and one interception in his first season.

In total, he spent three seasons with the Vikings (2018-2020), suiting up for 26 games and made six starts, earning 73 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, one sack and one fumble recovery. Hill went on to spend time with Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals.

Collegiately, the Texas native spent three seasons (2015-2017) at the University of Texas. He tallied 121 tackles, one tackle for loss, 14 pass deflections, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble over 27 games played. A noted ballhawk, Hill earned three career interceptions as a Longhorn and returned all of them for touchdowns, becoming the just the third player in school history to return an interception for a touchdown in back-to-back games.

As a junior in 2017, he was the first FBS player in 10 seasons with both a pick-six and blocked field goal returned for a touchdown in the same game (Week 1 vs Maryland). Upon turning pro, Hill left the program ranked second all-time in school history for career interceptions returned (three and career non-offensive touchdowns (four). In addition, he earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention as true freshman in 2015.