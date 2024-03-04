Elks add American OL Jonathan Buskey

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced on Monday that they have signed American offensive lineman Jonathan Buskey.

Buskey, 25, played the 2023 season at Elizabeth City State University, suiting up in eight games for the Vikings.

The six-foot-seven, 330-pound lineman most recently took part in the third annual Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Pigskin Showdown in December 2023, an All-Star game for HBCU draft-eligible players.

Prior to joining Elizabeth City State, the Mobile, AL native spent one season at Chowan University (2021) and three seasons at Coffeyville Community College (2017-2019), where he received KJCCC All-Conference honourable mention in 2018 and 2019.