Next gen players set to develop at CFL Passing Showcases

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) will be hosting two passing showcases in March to assist in the development of the next generation of Canadian football players. The East event just outside Halifax runs from March 15-17, before its West counterpart takes place in Edmonton on March 29.

“We’re thrilled to present the CFL Passing Showcases as we grow Canadian football,” said Greg Dick, CFL Chief Football Operations Officer and Head of Grey Cup and Events. “To take the state of our game to even greater heights, we need to band together as a community to create innovative development opportunities set in safe, exciting and competitive environments.”

The tournaments’ seven-offence vs. eight-defence contests will be played in a round robin format followed by a playoff bracket to determine their champions. Teams will consist of a maximum of 24 players. U SPORTS athletes must be completing their first or second year of eligibility, while Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) players must be between 18-21 years old. The 30-minute games will be no-contact.

The CFL Passing Showcase: East will be held at East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz, N.S. On March 15, the four East Coast members of U SPORTS’ Atlantic University Sport conference – Acadia, Mount Allison, Saint Mary’s and St. Francis Xavier – will take part in the development opportunity. From March 16 to 17, in association with Football Nova Scotia, several high schools from across Atlantic Canada will compete for local bragging rights.

The CFL Passing Showcase: West will be staged at Commonwealth Stadium Field House. On March 29, several U SPORTS and CJFL teams from across the prairies and the West Coast will participate in the tournament.

While the events serve as a significant opportunity for young players to hone their skills and for coaches to execute offensive and defensive schemes, the CFL Passing Showcases will also provide a unique growth platform for officials.

“Strengthening Canadian football and supporting officiating development go hand-in-hand,” added Dick. “Officials not only help improve quality of play, but they are also essential to educating players and keeping them safe. These events will allow CFL officials to coach and impart invaluable insights to their counterparts from U SPORTS and local leagues as they prepare for the year ahead.”