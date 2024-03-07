Stamps sign American DL Josiah Coatney

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Josiah Coatney, the team announced on Thursday.

Coatney has spent time with Pittsburgh and San Francisco in the National Football League and he appeared in one game with the 49ers during the 2020 season. In 2023, he played with XFL-champion Arlington Renegades and recorded 19 tackles and a half-sack.

In college, Coatney played 36 games and made 35 starts over three seasons at Mississippi. He accumulated 174 tackles including 15.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery over the course of his career with the Rebels and earned an invitation to the 2020 Senior Bowl.

The Atlanta native transferred to Ole Miss after one year at Holmes Community College in Goodman, Miss. He earned first-team Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges all-star recognition after a season in which he accumulated 46 tackles including 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, an interception-return touchdown and two blocked kicks for the Bulldogs.