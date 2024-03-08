Stampeders sign American OL Hunter Thedford

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American offensive lineman Hunter Thedford, the team announced on Friday.

Thedford played tight end in college and at the start of his professional career but has made the transition to the offensive line while making National Football League stops with the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns.

RELATED

» Gas On The Fire: the Way Too Early Power Rankings are here

» Moves Made: What did the Stamps do in Free Agency?

» Free Agent Tracker: Stay up to date on all the moves

He also played for the United States Football League’s Pittsburgh Maulers in 2022 and had 13 receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown.

Thedford played his senior season of college ball at Utah and in 14 games including three starts for the Utes, he had two catches for 12 yards. He transferred to Utah after three seasons at Southern Methodist and in 23 games for the Mustangs, he had three catches for 36 yards. In 2018, he was on the receiving end of a two-point conversion that lifted SMU to an overtime victory over Navy. Thedford was named to the American Athletic Conference all-academic team in 2016.