Craig Dickenson joins Stampeders’ staff

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Tuesday that Craig Dickenson has joined the football staff as a senior consultant.

It’s a return to Calgary for Dickenson, who was a member of the Stampeders’ coaching staff for seven years, including the 2008 season when he was part of a Grey Cup-championship team.

“Craig is well connected in both the CFL as well as U.S. football and he will make our staff better,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “He’ll be a valuable resource in many areas including advance scouting and player personnel. We’re glad to have Craig back with the Red and White.”

“I am pleased to be working with the Calgary Stampeders in 2024,” said Craig Dickenson. “This is an outstanding organization and football staff and I look forward to helping them succeed.”

Craig Dickenson has 30 years of coaching experience in the CFL, the National Football League and the U.S. collegiate ranks. His resume features 20 years on the CFL sidelines and includes a four-year stint as head coach of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He has also been on coaching staffs with Calgary, Montreal, Winnipeg and Edmonton and has two Grey Cup rings, having also won a title with Edmonton in 2015.

South of the border, Dickenson has coached at the University of Montana, his alma mater, and Utah State as well as for the Chargers and the Raiders in the NFL.

During his playing career, Dickenson was a kicker at Montana. In 1995, Dickenson was part of the coaching staff and his younger brother Dave was the quarterback for a Grizzlies team that won the NCAA Division I-AA national championship.