Bombers add WR Isaiah Coulter, pair of DBs

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Wednesday that they have signed American wide receiver Isaiah Coulter and American defensive backs James Campbell and Anthony Witherstone.

Coulter (six-foot-two, 200 pounds) was originally selected by the Houston Texans in the fifth round (171st pick) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He appeared in one regular season game for Houston before playing three games for the Chicago Bears in 2021. Collegiately, Coulter played three seasons at Rhode Island, making 132 catches for 1,855 yards and recording 12 touchdowns. He was named Second Team All-CAA in 2019 and had seven career 100-yard receiving games.

Campbell (six-foot-one, 180 pounds) played five seasons at Montana State, recording 64 tackles (49 solo, 15 assists), two tackles for loss, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 41 games for the Bobcats. In his senior season, Campbell registered 34 tackles (23 solo, 11 assists), one tackle for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 14 games, helping Montana State win the Big Sky Championship.

Witherstone (six-foot, 190 pounds) spent the 2023 preseason with the Kansas City Chiefs, making one defensive tackle in his only game prior to being injured. He played six seasons at Merrimack, recording 74 tackles, two tackles for loss, four interceptions, two touchdowns, 19 pass breakups, and one forced fumble in 35 games.