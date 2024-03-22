Cummings, Dumoulin-Duguay named Day 2 Coaches’ Picks at CFL Combine

WINNIPEG — Pilons and stopwatches gave way to pads and Guardian Caps as practice sessions began on the second day of testing at the Canadian Football League (CFL) Combine presented by New Era. Prospects took the field for individual drills, group teaching and one-on-ones as fans and representatives from across the league looked on.

The upcoming days of practice will conclude with the assembled coaches making daily picks from both sides of the ball, spotlighting the day’s top prospects. CFL.ca columnist and draft insider, Marshall Ferguson, will offer additional insight into the selections who shone brightest.

The CFL Combine gathers the top national and global prospects to showcase their skills for coaches, general managers and team personnel from the league’s nine member clubs in anticipation of the CFL Draft and the CFL Global Draft on April 30.

COACHES’ PICKS – OFFENCE

Nathaniel Dumoulin-Duguay | OL | Laval | Rimouski, Que.

​“He’s been a well-rounded athlete throughout testing. He’s your typical Laval offensive lineman – good length, good athleticism and super solid on his feet. This offensive line group is interesting because there are so many guard types, but Nathaniel has jumped up and played left tackle from the first snap on the first day in practice, and he’s showed solid anchoring against some of the really good defensive ends here.”

​– Marshall Ferguson

Honourable mentions

Kevens Clercius | REC | Connecticut | Montreal

Michael Chris-Ike | RB | Delaware State | Hamilton

COACHES’ PICKS – DEFENCE

Jerrell Cummings | DB | UBC | Vancouver

​“He has really good healthy weight. He’s bigger and stronger than I thought he’d be, based on his percentiles for height, weight and length, and that’s really my main takeaway from today’s first day of practice. When you see players on the field who can naturally get in and out of their breaks, can cover, and can look good on special teams initial drills, those are all very positive indicators going into the weekend.”

​– Marshall Ferguson

Honourable mentions

Joel Dublanko | LB | Cincinnati | Aberdeen, Wash.

Heston Lameta | LB | Northern Arizona | Pago Pago, American Samoa*

* Denotes a Global prospect

