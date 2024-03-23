Coaches’ picks Mital, Hamlin highlight day 3 action at CFL Combine

WINNIPEG — The third day of testing at the Canadian Football League (CFL) Combine presented by New Era featured fiery intensity, big plays on the field and even bigger cheers from the stands. When the dust settled, Laval University receiver Kevin Mital and Colgate University defensive back Arthur Hamlin were named Coaches’ Picks after a busy session of individual drills, group teaching and one-on-ones.

Practices conclude with the assembled coaches making daily picks from both sides of the ball, spotlighting each day’s top prospects. CFL.ca columnist and draft insider, Marshall Ferguson, offered additional insight into the selections who shone brightest.

The entirety of the bench press and the 40-yard dash are available on-demand for free via CFL+. The final practice on Sunday morning from 10 a.m. CT until approximately noon will be streamed live on the platform.

The CFL Combine gathers the top national and global prospects to showcase their skills for coaches, general managers and team personnel from the league’s nine member clubs in anticipation of the CFL Draft and the CFL Global Draft on April 30.

COACHES’ PICKS – OFFENCE

Kevin Mital | REC | Laval | Saint-Hubert, Que.

​“He’s proven that he has the ability to run for days. He ran a great top speed in the 40-yard dash and especially today, you could see why he was the 2022 Hec Crighton Award winner. As soon as he puts on the helmet and pads, he just goes. Not surprising at all that he was picked; he’s just so natural out there.”

​– Marshall Ferguson

Honourable mentions

John Bosse | OL | Calgary | Fort Mayers, Fla.

Jared Chisari | RB | Queen’s | Fryeburg, Me.

Bradley Hladik | TE/FB | UBC | Vernon, B.C.

COACHES’ PICKS – DEFENCE

Arthur Hamilin | DB | Colgate | Ottawa

​“He’s been an extremely polished player since the first moment he jumped onto the field. You can see he’s very comfortable out there. His ability to transition in and out of his breaks is very impressive. He’s not as long as some of the other members of this defensive back group, so it’s very telling that he has clearly stood out.”

​– Marshall Ferguson

Honourable mentions

Tyson Hergott | DL | Waterloo | Waterloo, Ont.

Dawson Pierre | LB | Concordia | Longueuil. Que.

Benjamin Labrosse | DB | McGill | Greenfield Park, Que.

