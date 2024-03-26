Stampeders add American DL Clarence Hicks

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Clarence Hicks, the team announced on Tuesday.

Hicks attended training camp with the National Football League’s Cincinnati Bengals in 2022. In 2023, he played 10 games for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons and had 21 tackles and two sacks.

In college, Hicks played 38 games over three seasons at the University of Texas at San Antonio. He was a first-team Conference USA all-star linebacker for the Roadrunners in 2021 after establishing a single-season school record with 10.5 sacks. Hicks also had 37 tackles and an interception. Over the course of three years at UTSA, he accumulated 108 tackles including 31 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.

The Pensacola, Fla, product transferred to UTSA after two years at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. In 12 games with the Blue Dragons, he had 42 tackles, 14 sacks and two forced fumbles. Hicks was named a second-team Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference all-star in 2018.