Stamps hire Beau Baldwin as QBs coach

CALGARY — On Monday, the Calgary Stampeders announced the hiring of Beau Baldwin as the their quarterbacks coach.

A coaching veteran with three decades of experience, Baldwin replaces Ryan Williams, who has accepted a position with a U.S. college team.

Baldwin’s extensive coaching resume includes 13 seasons over two stints at Eastern Washington University – as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for four years from 2003-2006 and as head coach for nine years from 2008-2016.

During his tenure as head coach, the Eagles posted an 85-32 record, won five Big Sky Conference championships and one Division I FCS national title in 2010 when the team was quarterbacked by future Stampeders star Bo Levi Mitchell. Vernon Adams Jr., and Matt Nichols are other Eagles quarterbacks who played for Baldwin and eventually went on to the CFL.

The Santa Barbara, CA native’s head-coaching experience also includes one season at his alma mater Central Washington in 2007, when the Wildcats were quarterbacked by future CFL Most Outstanding Player Michael Reilly, and three years at Cal Poly from 2020-2022.

“I’m excited to bring on Beau,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “He’s had great success working with and developing quarterbacks who have had a lot of success in the CFL and I’m glad he has decided to bring his coaching talents north of the border.”

Baldwin’s coaching career started with nine years as the quarterbacks coach at Central Washington and also includes three years in a variety of roles including assistant head coach, offensive coordinator, running backs coach and quarterbacks coach at the University of California, Berkeley and one season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona State.

Before becoming a coach, Baldwin played quarterback at Central Washington and in 1991 he set a school single-game record by throwing for 467 yards. He then played for one season in the semi-pro ranks with the Linhahm Griffins in Sweden.