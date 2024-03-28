Ticats add American running back Greg Bell

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Thursday, the football club has signed American running back Greg Bell.

Bell, 25, most recently spent time with the National Football League’s Pittsburgh Steelers (2023) after signing with the Detroit Lions (2022) as an undrafted free agent.

RELATED

» Five players that transalated CFL Combine results to the field

» Moves Made: What did the Ticats do in Free Agency?

» Get Your Seat: Buy Tiger-Cats season tickets here

The six-foot, 200-pound native of Chula Vista, CA, played 21 games over two seasons at San Diego State University (2020-21), where he totalled 1,728 yards on 358 carries with 15 rushing touchdowns and 15 receptions for 119 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Bell began his collegiate career at Arizona Western Community College, where he played 21 games before transferring to the University of Nebraska. He suited up in four games in his lone season with the Cornhuskers (2018), registering 173 yards on 35 carries while adding four receptions for 14 yards.