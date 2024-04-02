Bombers sign a trio of Americans

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Tuesday that they have signed three Americans: offensive lineman Khalil Keith, linebacker Juan Lua and defensive back Montrae Braswell.

Keith (six-foot-five, 314 pounds) joins the Blue Bombers after playing two games in 2023 with the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL and following a mini-camp look by the New York Giants last year. Keith played in 47 games during his college days at Baylor (2017-2022) with 20 of them starts, seeing action at both left guard and right tackle.

Lua (six-foot, 190 pounds) played safety with the UMass Minutemen last year, registering 23 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups in 12 games. He began his collegiate career at College of the Desert in 2019 and then transferred to Saddleback College in 2021 and then to UMass in 2022.

Braswell (six-foot, 190 pounds) was a standout cornerback and kick returner for Missouri State. In 29 career games he recorded six interceptions, 25 passes defenced, two forced fumbles and 125 tackles, while as a returner he averaged 30.0 yards per return in three seasons, including touchdowns of 100, 96 and 98 yards. He signed with Kansas City following the 2023 NFL Draft and later spent brief time with the Seahawks during training camp last season.