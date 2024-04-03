Als add defensive lineman Trey Botts

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Wednesday that the club has signed American defensive lineman Trey Botts through the 2025 season.

Botts (six-foot-three, 281 pounds) played four seasons and 43 games with the Colorado State University Pueblo ThunderWolves.

In 2022, he was named Defensive Player of the Year in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Aurora, CO native was outstanding, finishing the year with 66 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

At the end of his college career, the 24-year-old signed with the Baltimore Ravens and was drafted by the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL.