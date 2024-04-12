Ticats sign defensive lineman Jason Lewan

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Friday, the football club has signed defensive lineman Jason Lewan.

Lewan, 25, most recently spent time with the San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League (2024) after signing in the National Football League with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent (2023).

The six-foot-six, 285-pound native of Yorkville, Illinois, played 47 games over five seasons at Illinois State University (2018-22), registering 100 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five quarterback sacks, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one blocked kick. Lewan attended Yorkville High School, where he primarily played offence, seeing time at receiver and tight end before transitioning to the defensive side of the ball in his redshirt season at Illinois State.