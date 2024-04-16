TIcats sign DB Shakur Brown and DL Derrick Tangelo

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Tuesday, the football club has signed a pair of Americans including defensive back Shakur Brown and defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo.

Brown, 25, originally signed with the National Football League’s Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent (2021) and spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2021), Detroit Lions (2021) and Tennessee Titans (2022). The five-foot-10, 190-pound native of Stockbridge, Georgia, suited up in nine games for the XFL’s Arlington Renegades (2023), where he posted 34 total tackles and one interception.

Collegiately, Brown played 26 games over three seasons at Michigan State University (2018-20), where he totalled 54 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks, seven interceptions and 16 passes defended. Brown finished his career ranked eighth in school history with 186 interception return yards.

Tangelo, 24, most recently spent time with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons (2022) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The six-foot-one, 300-pound native of Gaithersburg, Maryland, played 12 games in his lone season at Penn State University (2021), registering 29 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks, one pass defended, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Tangelo began his collegiate career at Duke University, where he played 45 games over four seasons (2017-20), totalling 114 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 4.5 quarterback sacks, one pass defended, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.