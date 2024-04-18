Stamps re-sign Global LB Lino Schröter

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed global linebacker Lino Schröter, the team announced on Thursday.

A second-round selection by the Stampeders in the 2023 global draft and a native of Troisdorf, Germany, Schröter attended Calgary’s training camp a year ago and saw action in one preseason game, recording one defensive tackle. His bid to make the final roster ended as the result of a knee injury.

Before coming to Calgary, Schröter played high-school football in the United States in Herington, Kan., and he spent two seasons with the Cologne Crocodiles in the German Football League.

He was the Crocodiles’ special teams player of the year and most improved defensive player in 2021 and made the German league all-star team in 2022 after recording 59 tackles including 11 tackles for loss, five sacks, six pass breakups and one forced fumble in 11 games.