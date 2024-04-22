REDBLACKS’ Jackson Bennett announces retirement

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Monday that running back Jackson Bennett has announced his retirement from professional football, after five Canadian Football League seasons.

“It’s truly been a blessing. I always dreamt of being a pro football player growing up, and it’s amazing to say I’ve experienced it,” said Bennett. “As I step into my next venture, I just really want to say thank you with everything I have. It all starts with the people, and I’ve been lucky enough to be associated with some great ones. So to my wife, family, friends, the REDBLACKS, the Tiger-Cats and the CFL, thank you and I appreciate you!”

Bennett’s retirement comes four days after the team announced that Devonte Williams had undergone surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon.

A Cumberland, Ont. native, Bennett signed with his hometown REDBLACKS ahead of the 2022 season and spent the final two campaigns of his CFL career in the nation’s capital. The 28-year-old suited up for 10 games in 2023, rushing for 144 yards on 32 carries, while adding 51 receiving yards and a touchdown on five catches and 154 yards on six kick returns.

Drafted out of the University of Ottawa in the second round, 11th overall by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2018, Bennett switched from defensive back to running back the following season and remained with the Ticats through 2021, before coming home to Ottawa.

All told, he ends his CFL career with 66 games played, 597 rushing yards, 239 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and 469 kick return yards. Defensively, he racked up 23 special teams tackles, four defensive tackles, a forced fumble, and a sack.

The running back spot will be one to watch as the REDBLACKS continue to prepare for the 2024 season. The team currently has Amlicar Polk on the roster, alongside Ryquell Armstead, Kylin Hill and Tyler Hoosman.